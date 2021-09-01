Rajasthan, Uttarakhand governors, Adityanath attend Kalyan Singh‘s 'terahvin' at Aligarh

The governors of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, and senior leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies paid tributes to BJP leader Kalyan Singh on his 'terahvin' at a college ground here Wednesday. The 89-year-old Singh, who served as a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also as a governor of Rajasthan, died at a hospital on August 21.

The 13th day ceremony is being held at the KMV Inter College ground in Atrauli in the district. The main ceremony was held under a decorated waterproof pandal to protect against rain. It also provided shelter to about 1,400 cooks called in to prepare meal for those attending the ceremony.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya paid floral tributes to the departed BJP leader. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was also presented at the event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also paid their tributes to him.

Vishva Hindu Parishad managing committee member Dinesh Chandra was also present.

An estimated 2,000 police personnel and those from Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed for security. Security personnel have been posted all along the road from the air strip to the main site.

Singh was cremated on August 23.

