Gujarat: BJP MLA demands re-survey of BPL beneficiaries

As a result, such needy people are not getting benefits from several government schemes meant for them, Inamdar stated in the letter, which he shared with the media.He claimed a majority of the beneficiaries included in the current BPL list do not qualify as per the BPL scoring system.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:37 IST
A BJP MLA from Gujarat has requested Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to order a re-survey to identify and induct the ''needy'' people in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list claiming that ''deserving'' people were left out earlier because of which they remain deprived of benefits of welfare schemes.

In a letter addressed to the CM, MLA Ketan Inamdar, who represents Savli constituency in the Vadodara district, alleged ''favouritism'' in the preparation of the previous BPL list, which was finalised after conducting a statewide survey for the identification of beneficiaries.

''As per my knowledge, people wielding influence were included in that BPL list while the needy people who deserved to be inducted, were left out. As a result, such needy people are not getting benefits from several government schemes meant for them,'' Inamdar stated in the letter, which he shared with the media.

He claimed a majority of the beneficiaries included in the current BPL list do not qualify as per the BPL scoring system. ''Thus, I request you to order a re-survey or implement some other mechanism to include needy people in the BPL list,'' Inamdar wrote to the CM. He also expressed displeasure about the process adopted by authorities in allotting houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

The MLA claimed a list of beneficiaries prepared in the past has become outdated and demanded that houses be allotted only after checking the current living conditions even as he hinted that many beneficiaries who already built their houses got a house under PMAY.

''As per this dream project of PM Narendra Modi, even the poorest of the poor should own a house. At present, houses are allotted to those people who were added to the list of beneficiaries in the past. Instead of following that old list, authorities need to check the present living conditions of beneficiaries and allot houses to only deserving people'' he stated. Inamdar, known for speaking his mind on issues concerning people, had threatened to resign as an MLA last year alleging that government officers are not paying any heed to his requests about resolving people's issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

