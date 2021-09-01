Cong constitutes 11-member panel under Manmohan for planning 7th year of Independence celebrations
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted an 11-member committee headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh to plan and coordinate the year-long celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
While Manmohan Singh will be the chairman of the committee, other members are former defence minister AK Antony and former speaker Meira Kumar and senior party leaders Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad, an official statement issued by the party said.
Party general secretary Mukul Wasnik will be the convenor of the committee and its other members are former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party leaders Pramod Tiwari, Mullappally Ramachandran, KR Ramesh Kumar and Pradyut Bordoloi, MP, it said.
