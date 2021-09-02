Left Menu

Bulgaria to hold presidential election on Nov.14

Bulgaria will hold a presidential election on Nov. 14, parliament decided on Thursday, amid prolonged political uncertainty in the Balkan country. President Rumen Radev, one of the country's most popular politicians, has said he would run for a new five-year term for the largely ceremonial office. Radev is supported by the Socialists and the anti-establishment ITN party. Other parties are yet to name their candidates.

Radev is supported by the Socialists and the anti-establishment ITN party. Other parties are yet to name their candidates. With a fractured parliament that has failed to produce a government since July 11 national polls, Bulgarians are almost certain to vote at a new parliamentary election in November as well.

