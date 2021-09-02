US-based entrepreneur opposes proposal to rename Aligarh
- Country:
- India
US-based entrepreneur and Aligarh Muslim University alumni Frank Islam has opposed a proposal to rename the city as 'Harigarh', saying it could have ''disastrous'' consequences on local communities.
His remarks come in the backdrop of the newly elected district panchayat on Monday unanimously passing a proposal to change Aligarh's name to Harigarh.
''The impact of rechristening Aligarh and other towns and districts on their local communities, especially those belonging to the Muslim faith, is likely to have disastrous consequences,'' Islam said. It is inconceivable to call Aligarh by any other name, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslim
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Frank Islam
- Islam
- Harigarh
- Aligarh
ALSO READ
Doesn't hold any view on Taliban's capture of Afghanistan, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board
"List of influential Muslim leaders in various states has been prepared, to harass them" : K'taka Cong MLA
Hometown Muslims recall ‘Hindutva icon’ Kalyan Singh with fondness
Couldn't even collect fistful of soil to remind me of home: Afghanistan's 1st non-Muslim woman MP
One more person held for raising anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar