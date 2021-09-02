Left Menu

US-based entrepreneur opposes proposal to rename Aligarh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:59 IST
US-based entrepreneur opposes proposal to rename Aligarh
US-based entrepreneur and Aligarh Muslim University alumni Frank Islam has opposed a proposal to rename the city as 'Harigarh', saying it could have ''disastrous'' consequences on local communities.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the newly elected district panchayat on Monday unanimously passing a proposal to change Aligarh's name to Harigarh.

''The impact of rechristening Aligarh and other towns and districts on their local communities, especially those belonging to the Muslim faith, is likely to have disastrous consequences,'' Islam said. It is inconceivable to call Aligarh by any other name, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

