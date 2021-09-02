US-based entrepreneur opposes proposal to rename Aligarh

US-based entrepreneur and Aligarh Muslim University alumni Frank Islam has opposed a proposal to rename the city as 'Harigarh', saying it could have ''disastrous'' consequences on local communities.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the newly elected district panchayat on Monday unanimously passing a proposal to change Aligarh's name to Harigarh.

''The impact of rechristening Aligarh and other towns and districts on their local communities, especially those belonging to the Muslim faith, is likely to have disastrous consequences,'' Islam said. It is inconceivable to call Aligarh by any other name, he said.

