Chandan Mitra will be remembered for his contributions to journalism, politics: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of senior TMC leader and eminent journalist Chandan Mitra, saying that the two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be remembered for his contributions to journalism and politics.He was suffering for a while and died late on Wednesday night, his son Kushan Mitra said.Saddened by the demise of Shri Chandan Mitra.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 15:17 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of senior TMC leader and eminent journalist Chandan Mitra, saying that the two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be remembered for his contributions to journalism and politics.

He was suffering for a while and died late on Wednesday night, his son Kushan Mitra said.

''Saddened by the demise of Shri Chandan Mitra. He will be remembered for his contribution to the world of journalism and politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,'' Banerjee tweeted.

In another statement, she said that 65-year-old Mitra was the editor-in-chief of The Pioneer, and was earlier associated with other newspapers like The Statesman, The Times of India, The Sunday Observer and Hindustan Times in different phases of his chequered career.

''As the chronicler of society and news, his death has caused a void in the world of journalism,'' the TMC chief said.

Mitra had joined the TMC in 2018 in the presence of Banerjee during the party's July 21 'Martyrs' Day Rally'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

