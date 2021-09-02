Left Menu

Opposition stage walk out of Puducherry legislative assembly over central farm laws

During the Puducherry legislative assembly session, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) walked out of the assembly on Thursday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:14 IST
Opposition stage walk out of Puducherry legislative assembly over central farm laws
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Puducherry legislative assembly session, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) walked out of the assembly on Thursday. The opposition parties condemned the non-implementation of a resolution against agriculture laws and alleged that the chief minister N Rangaswamy has tied up with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The opposition leaders urged the withdrawal of three agricultural laws introduced by the central government in 2020. Siva, the leader of opposition party DMK said, "The Puducherry Legislative Assembly should pass a resolution in the assembly against the Agriculture Act during the budget session."

Deputy Speaker of Puducherry, Rajavelu said the chief minister would take a decision in this regard. However in the absence of any response by the chief minister the opposition members along with three independent legislators staged a walk out from the assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021