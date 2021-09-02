U.S. to give Ukraine more than $45 mln in additional humanitarian aid -Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:31 IST
The United States will give Ukraine more than $45 million in additional humanitarian assistance, U.S. Secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden offered Kyiv $60 million in new security aid in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
