Left Menu

India says no comments to offer on Pak PM declaring official mourning on Geelani's demise

With Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan declaring a day of official mourning on the demise of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, India on Thursday said it was the Pakistani PMs statement and it had no comments to offer.Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 21:49 IST
India says no comments to offer on Pak PM declaring official mourning on Geelani's demise
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SyedASGeelani)
  • Country:
  • India

With Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan declaring a day of official mourning on the demise of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, India on Thursday said it was the Pakistani PM's statement and it had no comments to offer.

Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was ''deeply saddened'' to learn about Geelani's death. ''The Pakistan flag will fly at half-mast and we will observe a day of official mourning,'' Khan said.

Asked about Khan's statement at an online media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''I don't have an immediate comment on this. It is his statement. They had given him 'Nishan-e-Pakistan', their wish, what can I say.'' Asked about reports of vandalising of temple and breaking of idols in Pakistan, Bagchi said India has issued many statements on attacks on minorities in Pakistan and has raised such issues with them in the past.

On the resumption of air bubble with Bangladesh, the MEA spokesperson said talks are underway and proposals are being discussed.

To a separate question on Vishal Jood, who is lodged in an Australian prison reportedly over his alleged hand in a series of hate attacks on suspected pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Sydney this year, Bagchi said a judgment has been passed in the case on Thursday and the ministry is ascertaining its details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021