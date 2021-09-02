Left Menu

Hours after resignation, former Tripura Speaker appointed state BJP vice president

Hours after Rebati Mohan Singh resigned from the post of Tripura Assembly Speaker, he was appointed as the vice president of the state BJP unit on Thursday.

02-09-2021
Hours after Rebati Mohan Singh resigned from the post of Tripura Assembly Speaker, he was appointed as the vice president of the state BJP unit on Thursday. An appointment letter issued by Tripura BJP President Manik Saha to Das read, "The undersigned is pleased to appoint Sri Rebati Mohan Das as Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tripura Pradesh with immediate effect and shall continue to hold this post and carry out the assigned task until further orders."

Earlier today, Das submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen. According to Das, the two names which are in the race for the post of Speaker are present Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen and MLA Ratan Chakraborty.

Speaking to ANI after tendering his resignation as the speaker of Tripura Assembly, Das said, "I have been requesting for long to relieve me from the responsibility. I am a person who is an expert in building organisation. I am grateful that BJP has relieved me from the post. I want the party to become strong. However, I have not resigned from my MLA post and the membership of the BJP." (ANI)

