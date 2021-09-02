Guj BJP executive meet slams Congress, `pseudo-seculars'

A political resolution passed on the second day of the Gujarat BJP's executive meeting here hit out at the Congress and ''pseudo-secular'' elements on issues such as Article 370, and also condemned the post-poll violence in TMC-ruled West Bengal on Thursday. State BJP president C R Paatil later told reporters that the party has entered ''election mode'' as Assembly polls in Gujarat are due next year.

The meeting was also attended by defense minister Rajnath Singh and Environment and Forests Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

''Congress and pseudo-seculars are spreading lies and trying to misguide people about the land on which Ram Temple is coming up in Ayodhya. This executive condemns such acts,'' the resolution said.

It also alleged that though people have accepted the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act, ''opposition parties are still trying to incite people over those issues''.

Jammu and Kashmir was moving ahead on the path of peace and harmony, but ''Congress, those belonging to the Tukde-Tukde Gang and some leaders having a soft corner for Pakistan are demanding restoration of Article 370....We believe that Congress wants to bring back the old days when innocent citizens and soldiers were killed,'' the resolution said.

It also claimed that ''TMC-sponsored'' political violence in West Bengal after the Assembly polls there had claimed the lives of over 60 BJP workers so far.

''Congress and pseudo-seculars who otherwise create uproar on all fabricated incidents have maintained a complete silence over this violence in West Bengal, which is also a criminal offense,'' said the resolution.

''We have now entered into the election mode. Now, the state president, if needed, or general secretaries of different zones will travel in different parts of state and start working as per the tasks allotted to them,'' state BJP chief Paatil told reporters.

He also announced that BJP workers will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 by performing 'Aartis' at Ram temples in 7,100 villages across Gujarat.

''If there is no Ram temple in a village, then put up a photo of Shree Ram in the local temple and perform Aarti at 7 pm on September 17. As PM Modi-ji has given the gift of Ram Temple (at Ayodhya) to the entire nation, I urge our workers to perform Aarti at Ram temples,'' he said. PTI PJT PD KRK KRK

