BJP leader's spit remark sparks row, Chhattisgarh CM says he did not expect it from her

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday reacted to BJP leader D Purandeswari's controversial 'spit' remark and said that he did not expect such a remark from her.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:53 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday reacted to BJP leader D Purandeswari's controversial 'spit' remark and said that he did not expect such a remark from her. Yesterday, Chattisgarh BJP leader D Purandeswari while addressing party workers in Bastar sparked a row by saying, "We (BJP) appeal to you to work with resolve. Through your hard work BJP will come to power in 2023....When you (BJP) will turn back and spit, then Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet will get swept away."

After the address, the BJP leader tweeted, "Addressed karyakartas in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Rejuvenated, excitement was clearly felt. Pray to Maa Danteswari that her blessings give them the required strength." Following this comment by the BJP leader, Baghel briefly said that such a remark is not expected from the BJP leader.

"I did not expect this...if anyone spits on the sky, then it falls on own face," said Chhattisgarh CM in response to Chhattisgarh BJP leader D Purandeswari's "spit" remark, in Raipur yesterday. Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are slated to be held in 2023. In 2018 assembly polls in the state, Congress bagged 68 seats, BJP bagged 15 seats and others claimed 7 seats out of a total of 90 seats in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

