Zila parishad, panchayat polls in Raj: Counting of votes begins on Saturday

The counting of votes for zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in six districts of Rajasthan will begin at 9 am on Saturday, an official said. Election Commissioner P S Mehra said polls were held to elect 200 zila parishad members, 1,564 panchayat samiti members, 6 zila pramukhs and their deputies, and 78 pradhans, up-pradhans in six districts.

Of these, one zila parishad member and 26 panchayati samiti members have been elected unopposed, he said.

The results of 199 zila parishad and 1,537 panchayati samiti members will be announced on Saturday, he said, adding that the counting will of votes will be held at the respective district headquarters.

According to Mehra, in all the three phases, 64.40 per cent voters exercised their franchise.

He said only those personnel and officers who have received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine will be deployed at the counting centres.

