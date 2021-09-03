France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week
French President Emmanuel Macron will receive German election candidates Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet at the Elysee palace next week, Macron's office said in a statement on Friday. Scholz, the centre-left SPD candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, will come on Monday, Sept. 6. Conservative candidate Armin Laschet will be received on Wednesday Sept 8.
In a poll late last month, the SPD extended its lead over Merkel's conservatives, increasing the chances of a left-leaning coalition government following a general election next month.
