France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

Conservative candidate Armin Laschet will be received on Wednesday Sept 8. In a poll late last month, the SPD extended its lead over Merkel's conservatives, increasing the chances of a left-leaning coalition government following a general election next month.

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive German election candidates Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet at the Elysee palace next week, Macron's office said in a statement on Friday. Scholz, the centre-left SPD candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, will come on Monday, Sept. 6. Conservative candidate Armin Laschet will be received on Wednesday Sept 8.

In a poll late last month, the SPD extended its lead over Merkel's conservatives, increasing the chances of a left-leaning coalition government following a general election next month.

