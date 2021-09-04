Left Menu

Blinken: State Dept in 'constant contact' with Americans still in Afghanistan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 00:19 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the State Department was "in constant contact" with Americans remaining in Afghanistan who still wish to leave the country.

He told reporters at the State Department that most of those remaining are dual nationals whose homes are in Afghanistan and whose extended families live there. He also described the department's efforts since President Joe Biden took office in January to speed the processing of special visas for Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the 20-year war, thousands of whom are still in the country.

