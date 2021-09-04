Left Menu

Thai PM Prayuth wins confidence vote after frenzied rumours

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 04-09-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 09:16 IST
Thai PM Prayuth wins confidence vote after frenzied rumours
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has won a confidence vote in Parliament after a frenzy of speculation over the makeup of the ruling coalition.

Rumours his own political allies might try to unseat him had recently overshadowed harsh criticism from the opposition about his government's coronavirus response.

Thai media were instead abuzz with rumours that the secretary-general of the military-backed ruling party was leading the effort to unseat Prayuth and to add the main opposition party to the coalition.

Prayuth won 264 votes in the House of Representatives against 208 no confidence votes Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021