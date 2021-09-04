Left Menu

Taliban fire weapons into air, at least 2 killed

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

An official at Emergency Hospital in Kabul says two people were killed and 12 others wounded after Taliban fighters in the capital fired their weapons into the air in celebration.

Taliban in Kabul fired into the air Friday night to celebrate gains on the battlefield in Panjshir province, which still remains under the control of anti-Taliban fighters.

The hospital official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter criticized the practice of firing into the air and called on the militants to stop it immediately.

Tolo TV reported 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to Emergency Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

