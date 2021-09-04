Amethi has become self-reliant in medical oxygen production: Smriti Irani

Left Menu

Amethi was neglected for 70 years and there was not even one oxygen generation unit, but it has become self-reliant in medical oxygen now with seven plants, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Saturday, in an apparent swipe at the Congress whose leaders represented the constituency for decades.Irani, on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, inspected a trauma centre in Jagdishpur.Amethi was deprived of various facilities for 70 years.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:05 IST
Image Credit: IANS
Irani, on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, inspected a trauma centre in Jagdishpur.

''Amethi was deprived of various facilities for 70 years. There was not a single oxygen plant in Amethi, but today there are seven oxygen plants.... In the area of medical oxygen, Amethi has become self-reliant,'' she said.

''Amethi is my home, my family. I know how to look after the family. I do what I say. You have seen that during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially samples had to be sent to Lucknow for testing, but the Yogi Adityanath government in UP made such a provision that COVID-19 tests are now being conducted in Amethi,'' said Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the constituency in 2019.

''Whether I am in Amethi or outside, I keep a tab of Amethi and am in touch with the administration,'' the Union Women and Child Development Minister said.

