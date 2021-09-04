Left Menu

Sikander Singh Maluka will contest from Rampura Phul: SAD chief

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said party leader Sikander Singh Maluka will contest the coming Punjab assembly elections from Rampura Phul, days after Maluka said he would leave the constituency for his son to contest.

Maluka agreed to fight from Rampura Phul after Badal met him over lunch on Saturday.

Badal said he requested Maluka to fight from Rampura Phul.

Maluka said that he would go by the party's decision, Badal added.

The Shiromani Akali Dal president also appointed Maluka's son Gurpreet Singh Maluka as the party's general secretary.

''SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal reiterated that Sikandar S Maluka will himself contest from Rampura Phul assembly constituency. He also appointed his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka as Gen Secretary of the party,'' senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said in a tweet.

Former minister Sikander Singh Maluka on August 29 had refused to contest from Rampura Phul after he was named as candidate.

He had then said that his son should be fielded from the constituency.

The senior Maluka was keen to contest from Maur. However, the party later fielded Jagmeet Singh Brar from Maur. Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2022.

