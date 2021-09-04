Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Soumen Roy joined Trinamool Congress on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:48 IST
West Bengal: BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins TMC
BJP MLA from Kaliaganj Soumen Roy at TMC office in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Soumen Roy joined Trinamool Congress on Saturday. Roy, who was earlier associated with TMC joined BJP before the West Bengal Assembly polls. He is an MLA from Kaliaganj Assembly constituency in Uttar Dinajpur district.

He rejoined TMC in presence of state minister and party leader Partha Chatterjee in Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata. "I had to contest from Kaliaganj on the BJP ticket due to some circumstances. But my soul and heart belong to TMC. I joined the party again to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts. I am apologetic to the party for the time I was not here," Roy told mediapersons after joining TMC.

West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021