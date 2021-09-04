Left Menu

Adhir Chowdhury writes to Mamata Banerjee, alleges TMC's atrocities on Congress supporters

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha and West Bengal Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged "atrocities committed by ruling party's cadres" on Congress supporters in Murshidabad.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:02 IST
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha and West Bengal Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged "atrocities committed by ruling party's cadres" on Congress supporters in Murshidabad. "Atrocities committed by ruling party's cadres on Congress supporters in Raninagar-II block, Murshidabad District. It is a blatant misuse of power and the democratic rights of innocent people residing over there. On hearing news of the incident, I personally visited that area and faced atrocities myself. I have already intimated you about the matter and once again plead to pass a necessary instruction to the local police and administration to prevent any further atrocity of this kind," Chowdhury wrote in his letter to Banerjee.

"I want to specifically, reiterate that being the Chief Minister of West Bengal, you are the keeper of the law and order, life and properties of ordinary citizens. If this kind of situation happens, it is a discredit to the chief minister's post. I would specifically like to point out that the local administration had completely failed to bring the situation to normalcy. I hope you will surely see the matter seriously and a hasting action is taken to prevent loss of life and property of innocent people," he said. West Bengal has been in headlines over political violence especially after the declaration of the 2021 assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

