Rawat asks people to vote carefully in 2022

Former chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday said a minor slip in voting in 2022 could cost people of Uttarakhand their freedom of expression.

Describing 2022 Assembly polls in the state as a prelude to the next general elections, he said the Congress' victory in Uttarakhand in 2022 would pave the way for the formation of a Congress government in Delhi under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in 2024.

''Even if there is a minor slip in voting, you will lose your freedom of expression and the freedom to make your own choices. In these elections you have to choose between democracy and the forces against it,'' he said while addressing a public meeting in Kichha in the course of the party's Parivartan Yatra.

Kiccha was one of the two seats that Rawat had contested and lost in 2017 polls. The other seat he had lost was Haridwar (rural).

''Our government will belong to the poor, the farmers, small businessmen and the unemployed,'' Rawat said.

He spoke against the three farm laws and the Centre's alleged intention to finish Mandis and the MSP regime.

Accusing successive BJP Chief Ministers in Uttarakhand of making unrealistic promises about filling up 24,000 vacancies in the state, he said if Congress comes to power at the Centre, one crore youths will be given jobs.

He said if voted to power, Congress would give a subsidy of Rs 200 on LPG cylinders.

Accusing the state government of stopping all welfare programmes started during his chief ministership, he said if voted to power, the Congress would revive all of them.

