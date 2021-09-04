Biden to visit storm-ravaged New Jersey, New York on Tuesday

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and the Queens borough of New York City on Tuesday to assess damage from Hurricane Ida, the White House said.

The trip comes days after the president visited storm-ravaged Louisiana, where the hurricane made landfall last Sunday killing at least 10 people and knocking out power for more than 1 million residents. Biden has pledged federal aid.

The same storm continued northward through the eastern United States, dumping torrential rains and causing flooding in New York and New Jersey on Wednesday night, killing nearly 50 people.

