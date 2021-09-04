Owaisi visits Jaipur for personal meetings
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:10 IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi went to Jaipur on a personal visit Saturday.
He visited the Rajasthan capital with his party leaders who left for Ajmer Dargah to offer prayers while Owaisi stayed in Jaipur for a few hours.
Later in the evening, he returned to Hyderabad.
According to sources, Owaisi is looking for a political ground in the state.
