Maha: MP Gavit visits site of blast in Palghar factory

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-09-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 10:31 IST
Lok Sabha member Rajendra Gavit visited the site of an explosion at a textile factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district where two workers were killed and five others injured, and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the incident. The explosion followed by a fire took place on Saturday morning in a 'thermic fluid heater' used for drying of textiles at Jakharia Industries.

Gavit, the Lok Sabha member from Palghar, visited the site on Saturday evening and said the audit of such facilities should be conducted periodically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

