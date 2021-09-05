Left Menu

BJP protests outside Javed Akhtar's Mumbai residence for 'comparing RSS, VHP with Taliban'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a protest against lyricist Javed Akhtar outside his residence here, alleging that he compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) with the Taliban, which recently captured Afghanistan following months of offensives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 17:56 IST
BJP protests outside Javed Akhtar's Mumbai residence for 'comparing RSS, VHP with Taliban'
BJP holds protest against Javed Akhtar's statement in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a protest against lyricist Javed Akhtar outside his residence here, alleging that he compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) with the Taliban, which recently captured Afghanistan following months of offensives. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "Javed Akhtar should come forward to apologise for his statement, otherwise, we will continue to protest against him and file an FIR for his humiliating remarks."

Further, he said that the BJP will not allow his films to screen across the country if Akhtar does not apologise to the RSS and VHP for his remarks. "His statements were painful for crores of RSS and VHP workers and their supporters. Before making these remarks, he should have thought that people with the same ideology are running the government and are fulfilling 'raj dharma'," he added.

"If Javed Akhtar wants to compare RSS and VHP with the Taliban then he should go to Afghanistan and live there," Kadam said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021