Former UP Governor Qureshi booked for sedition over remark on Yogi Adityanath govt

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi has been booked for sedition by Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. According to UP police, the FIR against Qureshi was filed on the complaint of BJP worker Akash Saxena at Civil Lines police station in Rampur district.

As per the copy of the FIR, the former Governor is booked under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the FIR, police said that Saxena, in his complaint said that Qureshi had gone to Azam Khan's house to meet Rampur MLA and Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima, where he compared the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government to "Devil and blood-sucking monsters".

Saxena, in his complaint further said the "controversial remark made by Qureshi can create tension between two communities and even lead to communal riots". (ANI)

