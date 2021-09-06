Left Menu

BJP's Shelar alleges Rs 1,000 cr 'scam' in Mumbai's coastal road project

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday claimed there were financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the Mumbai coastal road project and demanded an SIT probe into the matter.Addressing a press conference, he said the scam took place between October, 2018 and December, 2020 and asked if the Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was party to alleged irregularities.Has the scam happened with the blessings of the standing committee of the BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:27 IST
BJP's Shelar alleges Rs 1,000 cr 'scam' in Mumbai's coastal road project
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday claimed there were financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the Mumbai coastal road project and demanded an SIT probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, he said the ''scam' took place between October, 2018 and December, 2020 and asked if the Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was party to alleged irregularities.

''Has the scam happened with the blessings of the standing committee of the BMC? Was the Shiv Sena involved in it? The BJP will reveal the names of the contractors but the Sena must clear its stand first as the ruling party in the civic body,'' Shelar said.

Shelar said he had written to BMC commissioner IS Chahal on the issue and also demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to probe it.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said Shelar must submit proof of his allegations, adding that it was just a strategy by the BJP to defame her party to defeat it in the civic polls.

She said BJP corporators were also part of the BMC's standing committee and Shelar should ask them what were they doing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021