Left Menu

MP: Nath calls CM Chouhan actor, BJP says previous Cong govt betrayed all

Hitting back, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said Naths government in the state had betrayed all sections of society, adding that his Adivasi Jan Adhikar Yatra was a sham as rights and privileges of tribals were looted during his regime.

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:20 IST
MP: Nath calls CM Chouhan actor, BJP says previous Cong govt betrayed all
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was ''good at acting'' and should make the state proud with a stint in Bollywood.

He was speaking at the Congress' 'Adivasi Adhikar Jan Akrosh' rally in Barwani district bordering Maharashtra.

''You are good at taking people for a ride with your acting. You don't listen to the public but believe you can misguide people with your speeches,'' Nath said, adding that the CM had made 4,000 announcements in the last two years and over 22,000 in his earlier 13-year stint as CM.

However, the CM has not kept his promises, and the youth of the state were insecure without job opportunities, Nath alleged.

Nath also warned a section of government officials, who he claimed were playing into the hands of the ruling BJP, that the Congress was making their dossiers. Hitting back, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said Nath's government in the state had ''betrayed'' all sections of society, adding that his ''Adivasi Jan Adhikar Yatra was a sham as rights and privileges of tribals were looted during his regime''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021