G20 vows more COVID help for poor states, Italian presidency says

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The group of 20 rich countries agreed on Monday to step up the provision of resources to help poor countries vaccinate their populations against COVID-19 but did not appear to have made any new numerical commitment.

Italy, which holds the G20 presidency this year, said after the gathering that the "Pact of Rome," where the meeting was held, included an agreement to increase financial support for poor nations and send them more vaccines.

"There is a political commitment to distribute vaccines to the whole world," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters.

