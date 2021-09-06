Left Menu

Paralympics silver medallist Nishad Kumar calls on Himachal Pradesh Governor, CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

High jumper Nishad Kumar who bagged a silver at the Tokyo Paralympics called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday, an official spokesperson said.

The 21-year-old Kumar, who hails from Una district of the state, created an Asian record when he cleared 2.06m to win the silver in the men's high jump T47 event.

The governor and the chief minister honoured Kumar and wished him the best for future competitions. Kumar was accompanied by his family members and coach Naseem Ahmed.

Thakur said the state government would provide him every possible assistance.

He said the state government is making every possible effort to promote sports in the state and laying emphasis on strengthening sporting infrastructure. PTI DJI SMN SMN

