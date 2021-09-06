Left Menu

Andhra govt forms Special Enforcement Bureau to curb illegal transportation of liquor

Andhra Pradesh Government has created a specialized agency of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to curb the illegal transportation of liquor in the State.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Government has created a specialized agency of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to curb the illegal transportation of liquor in the State. The SEB was created and came into existence on September 5.

According to the state government, previously there were 350 personnel to look after the enforcement work in Excise Department and now the SEB has been given nearly 5,000 personnel to look after the Enforcement of Excise Laws. Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava has reviewed the performance of both Excise and Special Enforcement Bureau today, during which the matter came to light.

Bhargava warned those people who are dealing in illicit distillation and smuggling and asked Special Enforcement Bureau to take strict action including action under PD Act. During the year 2020-21, 59,873 cases were booked in respect of illicit distillation operations and 46,872 persons were arrested, said the official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

