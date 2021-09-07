International community should enhance engagements with Afghanistan: Pak Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the international community to enhance engagements with Afghanistan with positive messaging and through constructive actions.

He was talking to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who was in Islamabad on a two-day visit to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations with Pakistan, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

“It was vital to support the Afghan people at this critical juncture,” he said and emphasised the importance of stabilising the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace and preventing any mass exodus of Afghans as refugees.

In particular, he emphasised the imperatives of addressing the urgent humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability of Afghanistan.

He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace, security and stability.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the visiting Foreign Minister of his interactions with the leadership of the immediate neighbouring states of Afghanistan and efforts to evolve a coordinated approach.

Noting Pakistan’s facilitation of evacuation operations, the Foreign Minister reiterated support for Italy’s endeavours.

In the bilateral context, Qureshi underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Italy and affirmed the desire to further expand mutual cooperation in all fields. He invited the Italian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan for the Second Ministerial Review under the Strategic Engagement Plan.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Pakistan for supporting Italy’s evacuation efforts and also noted the important role of Pakistan in support of efforts for regional peace and stability. He also expressed Italy’s resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, investments, energy, higher education and people-to-people exchanges.

Luigi Di Maio also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

Khan noted that, at this critical juncture, it was vital to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus of refugees. In this context, preventing humanitarian crises and stabilising the economy were the most urgent priorities.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

Di Mario thanked Pakistan for the facilitation of its evacuation operations. He underscored Italy’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. He also conveyed an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Italy.

Luigi Di Maio arrived on Sunday night, becoming the fourth European foreign minister to visit Pakistan during the last one week. Before him, ministers from Germany, the Netherlands and the UK have visited Islamabad.

