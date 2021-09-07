Alphonso David fired as Human Rights Campaign president for Cuomo advice -NYT
Alphonso David, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization the United States, was fired by the group's board on Monday, the New York Times reported.
His dismissal comes after a report revealing that David had advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sex harassment allegations, the newspaper said.
