Left Menu

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti's rout in Belgaum civic polls unfortunate: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has termed the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samitis defeat in the Belgaum civic election in neighbouring Karnataka as unfortunate and slammed the Maharashtra BJP for celebrating the poll result, claiming such betrayal with the Marathi people was never seen before.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:29 IST
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti's rout in Belgaum civic polls unfortunate: Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has termed the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti's defeat in the Belgaum civic election in neighboring Karnataka as ''unfortunate'' and slammed the Maharashtra BJP for celebrating the poll result, claiming such ''betrayal'' with the Marathi people was never seen before. Maharashtra claims Belgaum, part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, but currently a district of Karnataka, on linguistic grounds.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka got a clear majority in polls to the 58-seat Belgaum civic body, as per the results announced on Monday.

The BJP won 35 seats, Congress-10, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)-one, while independents bagged 12 seats.

The defeat of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti's (MES) -- a regional outfit fighting for the merger of Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka into the western state -- in the Belgaum civic polls is ''unfortunate'', Raut told reporters on Monday evening. ''The conspiracy of the Karnataka government to get the 'Marathi manoos' in Belgaum defeated so that they lose their claim over the city is unimaginable,'' said the Rajya Sabha member, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. Attacking the BJP for rejoicing the poll result, Raut said, ''It's okay your party won, but you are rejoicing the defeat of the Marathi manoos...aren't you ashamed of yourself?'' ''This kind of betrayal has never been seen before,'' Raut claimed and added that lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives for the Marathi pride and self-respect in Belgaum.

There is unease in many places of Maharashtra over the defeat of the MES, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson further claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021