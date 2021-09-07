AAP leader Sanjay Singh appears before Ludhiana court
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday appeared before a court here in a defamation case filed by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
He appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimran Singh here.
The court on Monday had issued an arrest warrant against the Aam Aadmi Party leader after he failed to appear before it.
Talking to reporters outside the court on Tuesday, Singh said he could not appear before the court on Monday because of his grandfather's 'tehrvin' (thirteenth day of mourning after a person's death).
After hearing him, the court granted Singh bail, he said.
Majithia had filed a defamation case against Singh in 2016 for his alleged defamatory statement at a rally in 2015.
