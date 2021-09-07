PM Modi greets people on Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted people on the 'Prakash Purab' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and said its noble principles, and the emphasis on compassion, justice, and equality guide the entire humankind.
Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a holy book of the Sikhs who revere it as a living guru. Modi tweeted, ''Greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, whose noble principles, the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ten-party delegation from Bihar met PM Modi in support of caste-based census:CM Nitish Kumar.
'Caste-based census need of hour,' says CPI(M) MLA before meeting with PM Modi
Caste-based census: PM Modi, Nitish Kumar-led 10-party delegation meeting begins
PM Modi congratulates athletes on winning medals at WAU20 Nairobi-2021
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump