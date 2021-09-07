AAP launches campaign over lack of jobs in Goa

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday started a campaign against unemployment in Goa and asked people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide jobs.

Launching the campaign, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the biggest issue impacting youth of Goa was a job crisis and the Pramod Sawant government had failed to address it.

In March this year, Goa reported the third highest unemployment rate in the country at 21.1 per cent, a 6 per cent increase in six months, Chadha said.

''The only people in Goa who get jobs are relatives and friends of politicians. Ordinary Goans who are qualified are unable to get jobs unless they beg in front of their MLAs,'' the AAP leader claimed.

