Cong to target Karnataka govt on price rise, law and order situation during assembly session

The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday decided to target the BJP government on the issue of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial condition, among other issues, during the state legislature session starting from September 13.

This was decided at the Congress legislature party meeting convened by its leader Siddaramaiah to discuss the party's strategy during the session.

The legislature session will be held for 10 days from September 13 to 24. This will be the first session after change of guard in the state with Basavaraj Bommai taking over as the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah at the meeting listed the 'failures' of the government, his office said in a release.

He expressed concern about the deteriorating law and order situation, and said that murders, theft, extortion and incidents of rape have become common.

''There is nothing called law and order in Mysuru, the recent incident of gang rape is an evidence for it,'' he said.

Accusing the BJP government of corruption, the former Chief Minister claimed there is a distressing financial situation and there is no money for the programmes announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after coming to power.

Noting that the National Education Policy was being implemented without proper discussion or consultation, he alleged this is an attempt by the Centre to override on matters that are state subject.

NEP had to be discussed in both the Houses of the state legislature but it was not discussed with the opposition parties, he added.

Targeting the government on its handling of the COVID situation and floods, and its alleged failure in providing adequate relief to those affected, Siddaramaiah said ''people are suffering because of price rise, we have to become their voice.'' PTI KSU BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)