Somalia's president picks new intelligence chief as row with PM deepens

Somalia's president has appointed a new head of intelligence, his office said late on Tuesday, intensifying a row with the prime minister, who had named another person to the post.

The rift between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble threatens to derail an indirect election of lawmakers and the president.

Also Read: Somalia presidential commission delays parliamentary vote to November

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)