Somalia presidential commission delays parliamentary vote to November
Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 06-09-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 13:22 IST
- Country:
- Somalia
Somalia's election implementation team said it has rescheduled voting for members of the lower house of parliament until late November, a move that will delay the indirect election of a president.
Voting had been due to take place this month.
Also Read: Somalia's Puntland sends troops to fight al Shabaab in neighbouring state
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Somalia
Advertisement