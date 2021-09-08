Left Menu

Taliban's interim govt has put an end to 'anarchy', a 'necessary step' to restore order in Afghanistan: China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
China on Wednesday said the new interim administration announced by the Taliban has put an end to ''anarchy'' in Afghanistan, terming it as a "necessary step" to restore order, even as it reiterated its stand that the Afghan militant group should form a broad-based political structure and follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies.

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

"We pay attention to the formation of the government," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, responding to a question on the interim government announced by the Taliban in Kabul.

"This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan after over three weeks and the necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue the post-war reconstruction,'' he said.

"We noticed that the Afghan Taliban said that the interim government has formed to restore social and economic order as soon as possible," he said.

Wang, however, reiterated China's stand that the Taliban should establish a broad-based and inclusive political structure.

"We hope Afghanistan will establish a broadly based, inclusive political structure, follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces and live in good terms with other countries, especially its neighbors", he said.

Asked whether China would recognize the new administration considering that Beijing has been calling for an "open and inclusive" government, Wang said the Chinese embassy is still operating in Afghanistan.

"We are ready to maintain communication with the new government in Afghanistan and leaders," he said.

"We hope the new Afghan administration in the capacity of the interim government will broadly solicit the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions and echo the expectations of Afghan people and aspiration of the international community," he said, adding that China has noted the Taliban's comment that all people will benefit from the new administration.

China, along with Pakistan and Russia, has kept its embassy open in Kabul and its envoy has met the top officials of the Taliban after its seized power last month.

A Taliban delegation headed by its senior leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had visited China in July this year and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

