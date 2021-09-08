Left Menu

Japan lawmaker Takaichi announces run for party leadership to replace PM Suga

Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday officially announced she would run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who last week announced he would step down. Takaichi, a conservative who aims to be the country's first female leader, will go up against former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, among others, in the Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:35 IST
Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday officially announced she would run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who last week announced he would step down.

Takaichi, a conservative who aims to be the country's first female leader, will go up against former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, among others, in the Sept. 29 race. The winner of the vote is all but assured to be Japan's next prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

