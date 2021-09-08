Left Menu

BJP appoints regional election in-charges for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

In view of the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly elections to be held next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday appointed regional election in-charges for the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 17:28 IST
BJP appoints regional election in-charges for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly elections to be held next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday appointed regional election in-charges for the state. BJP appoints regional election in-charges for poll-bound UP

As per a statement released by BJP, MP Sanjay Bhatia, Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasiya, National Secretary Y Satya Kumar, Joint Treasurer Sudhir Gupta, National Secretary Arvind Menon and Uttar Pradesh co in-charge Sunil Oza were appointed as regional election in-charges for Western Uttar Pradesh, Brij, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi respectively. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the election in-charge of the state, Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, and Annpurna Devi, MPs Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur have been appointed as the election co-in charge of the UP polls.

As far as appointments regarding the upcoming elections in other states are concerned, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi is appointed in charge of Uttarakhand for the upcoming Assembly election in 2022 and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the election in-charge for Punjab polls. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is appointed as the election in-charge of Goa. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been given charge of the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021