Britain would have wanted diverse government in Afghanistan, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:01 IST
Britain would have wanted diverse government in Afghanistan, says PM's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Britain would have wanted to see a "diverse" leadership team in Afghanistan after the Taliban announced an interim government, but that is not what London has seen, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to judge the Taliban on their actions ... We would want to see, in any situation, a diverse group in leadership which seeks to address the pledges that the Taliban themselves have set out and that's not what we have seen," the spokesman said.

