NC hits out at section of media for "falsely attributing" comments on Taliban to Farooq Abdullah

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday hit out at a section of media for ''falsely attributing'' comments regarding Taliban to its party president Farooq Abdullah who had expressed hope that the new regime in Afghanistan would respect human rights and seek friendly relations with all countries.

Taking a dig at some news channels, the NC on Twitter deplored the ''twisting'' of words and misrepresentation of events to manufacture stories with mala fide intention.

Some news channels had claimed that Abdullah had backed the Taliban government in Afghanistan, prompting the party to hit back, saying, ''Backs? How? Falsely attributing things to Dr Farooq Abdullah that he never said is deplorable.

''Twisting words and misrepresenting the intended meaning only exposes the so called 'channels' that manufacture stories with mala fide intention''.

Abdullah, during a brief interaction with media after paying respects at party's founder and his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's mausoleum at Naseem Bagh here on his 39th death anniversary, was asked a question regarding the Afghanistan situation and its impact on Jammu and Kashmir.

''Look Afghanistan is a different country and those who have come in power there have to take the responsibility of running the country. I hope that they will do justice to everyone and run a good government keeping in mind human rights and teachings of Islam.

''At the same time, I would also like them to seek friendly relations with all countries,'' Abdullah said.

Senior party leaders wondered about the motive behind the malicious attempt by a section of the media, especially electronic media.

