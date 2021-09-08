Left Menu

Meghalaya guv forms three panels for interstate border dispute talks with Assam

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:45 IST
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has constituted three regional committees, each headed by a cabinet minister, to examine the status of six disputed areas along the state's border with Assam, an official said on Wednesday.

Members of the committees have been asked to hold discussions with their counterparts in the neighbouring state, where similar panels have been set up, and verify the claims and counter claims made by the two sides, besides resolving differences, especially in matters pertaining to the villages that fall in the disputed areas, the official said.

The six areas in question are Tarabari, Gizang and Hahim in West Khasi Hills district, Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills and Boklapara and Khanapara-Pilangata in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary MS Rao, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong will head the committee that will coordinate for Ri-Bhoi district, along with three local MLAs, while PHE minister R Tongkhar will chair the panel for West Khasi Hills district and state transport minister Sniawbhalang Dhar for East Jaintia Hills.

Deputy commissioners in the districts have been asked to provide secretarial and logistic support to the committees, the order stated.

The regional committees will talk to local people, elected members of Autonomous District Council, learn about their perceptions and ''establish the geographical location of the villages''.

