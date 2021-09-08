NC leaders takes pledge to uphold brotherhood on party founder's 38th death anniversary

National Conference (NC) leaders on Wednesday paid tributes to party founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah on his 38th death anniversary and took a pledge to uphold and preserve amity and communal harmony.

Party provincial president Devender Singh Rana described Abdullah, who was also Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, as one of the tallest leaders of the era of Mahatma Gandhi and Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan. His secular and progressive outlook will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations, Rana said here. ''Strengthening the bonds of amity and brotherhood will be the biggest tribute to Sher-i-Kashmir, who strived all his life for harmony among different segments of society and unity between regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

NC leaders and workers paid homage to Abdullah at the party’s headquarters here.

Rana highlighted the various facets of Abdullah's life and recalled his sacrifice and contribution to ameliorate people, especially those belonging to weaker and down-trodden segments of society.

Former minister and senior leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra recalled the contribution of Abdullah in ensuring equal opportunities of progress and development to all.

He was a strong proponent of satiating the peculiar aspirations of people of all the regions and sub-regions, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, Sadhotra said.

Tributes were also paid to Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir Bhavan with senior party leaders taking pledge to uphold and preserve the legacy of amity, brotherhood and communal harmony bequeathed by the towering leader, a party release said.

Senior leaders including Rattan Lal Gupta, Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari, Ajaz Jan, Bimla Luthra and Abdul Ghani Malik also spoke on the occasion and recalled the landmark and pioneering Land Reforms Act and said this had empowered the farmers by making them masters of their own destiny.

They said his contribution to the governance of the state will always be an inspiration to again put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

