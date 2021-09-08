Delhi BJP women leaders, workers assured merit-based opportunity in MCD polls next yr

Women leaders and workers of the Delhi BJP were on Wednesday assured merit-based opportunity in the MCD polls next year during the executive committee meeting of Mahila Morcha of the state unit.

The meeting was addressed by senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Smriti Irani, national general secretary of the party Dushyant Gautam and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

''The women leaders and workers being active in the field and working for strengthening the party will be given opportunity in the coming elections for the three municipal corporations,'' Gupta promised lauding them for their role in victory of the party in the previous polls in Delhi.

Some women party leaders who attended the executive committee meeting claimed that the issue of proxy female candidates related to ''well connected leaders'' being given party tickets in the polls was raised during discussions.

The polls for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in Delhi are scheduled early next year. Nearly half of these wards are reserved for female candidates.

The BJP currently rules the three corporations.

Addressing the gathering, Irani lauded the Mahila Morcha members asking them to strengthen the organisation by adding dedicated workers to it, said a Delhi BJP statement.

Laying stress on training, she suggested adding professionals to the party.

''The path to success may be difficult but if one is fully prepared, none can stop you from passing with full marks,'' she said.

The Union minister also guided the Morcha members to spread awareness about the central government schemes for women.

