Left Menu

Alleged victim of Madrid homophobic attack says injuries were consensual - Interior Ministry

Protests had been called across Spain on Wednesday evening in response to the supposed attack, whose apparent brutality and proximity to the renowned gay-friendly neighbourhood of Chueca stunned Spanish society. But the ministry, in a message sent to journalists, said the man retracted his initial claim that he was attacked in the central Madrid neighbourhood of Malasaña on Sunday and admitted the injuries he received were inflicted with his consent.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:36 IST
Alleged victim of Madrid homophobic attack says injuries were consensual - Interior Ministry
  • Country:
  • Spain

A 20-year old Spanish man who said a masked gang assaulted him with a knife in Madrid and carved a homophobic slur into his buttocks has since told police the injuries were consensual, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. Protests had been called across Spain on Wednesday evening in response to the supposed attack, whose apparent brutality and proximity to the renowned gay-friendly neighbourhood of Chueca stunned Spanish society.

But the ministry, in a message sent to journalists, said the man retracted his initial claim that he was attacked in the central Madrid neighbourhood of Malasaña on Sunday and admitted the injuries he received were inflicted with his consent. It would not comment on the man's motives nor reveal his identity. Reuters has not been unable to establish his identity either.

Protest organisers said Wednesday's rally would still take place. Homophobic violence has been in the spotlight in Spain after the killing of nursing assistant Samuel Luiz, who was beaten to death in the northwestern region of Galicia in July allegedly because of his sexual orientation.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska warned earlier on Wednesday that hate crimes were on the rise and were becoming more violent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021